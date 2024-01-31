Predicted Man United XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Marcus Rashford returns, Alejandro Garnacho rested



The big question on everyone’s lips regarding the Manchester United line-up to face Wolves at Molineux tomorrow is whether manager Erik ten Hag will recall Marcus Rashford after his ill-advised antics in Northern Ireland last week.

The club confirmed that Rashford had been dealt with and will be in tomorrow’s squad, but either Alejandro Garnacho or Antony would have to be dropped if he were to march, or perhaps drunkenly stagger, his way back into the starting XI.

Neither Garnacho nor Antony set the world on fire against lowly Newport County on Sunday but Antony’s goal and assist coupled with Ten Hag’s predilection toward him could see him keep his place, with the Argentinian perhaps getting rotated after an extended spell in the starting lineup.

Of course, Rashford could start on the bench; Ten Hag could argue that United scored four goals on Sunday but in truth it was not a great attacking performance and Rashford with a point to prove might be exactly what the doctor ordered (along with Alka-Seltzer and Antabuse).

With Anthony Martial sidelined until April, there is little doubt that Rasmus Hojlund will start up front. He will hope to continue his goalscoring momentum and perhaps get a bit more service from his teammates than he has been enjoying of late.

With Jadon Sancho on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Facu Pellistri set to complete a loan switch to Granada, Amad Diallo and Omari Forson are the only other forward players likely to be included in the squad.

Bruno Fernandes will of course be in his customary number 10 role.

Casemiro partnered Kobbie Mainoo in midfield against Newport and we expect this to continue. The Brazilian looked a little leggy against the Ironsides but Ten Hag will need him back at his best if United are to mount a serious top four challenge.

Speaking of Mount, Mason remains out of contention and has still not resumed full training in what is proving to be an exceptionally long layoff.

With Donny van de Beek now at Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, the only other midfield options are Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen. Sofyan Amrabat could make the bench after his Morocco side were knocked out of AFCON by South Africa yesterday, but he is highly unlikely to start.

In goal, Ten Hag is expected to recall another AFCON returner, Andre Onana, with Altay Bayindir dropping back to the bench.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans are all available for selection in defence but we predict that Ten Hag will stick with the same back four that underwhelmed on Sunday – Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia both remain unavailable due to injury.

Here then is our predicted line-up for tomorrow’s 8.15pm kick-off: