Raphael Veiga claims he would love to play in Europe for a team like Manchester United

Palmeiras attacking midfielder, Raphael Veiga, has admitted that he harbours a dream to play in Europe and one of the most appealing destinations for him would be Manchester United.

The 28 year old has made a lightning fast start to the season, scoring four goals in three games in the Paulistão A1 – Primeira Fase 2024.

The midfielder was speaking to Spanish newspaper AS, and in the interview, he touched on his desire to play in Europe.

“I have the desire to play in Europe, but I’m also very happy to play for Palmeiras,” he said.

“I think any player has the dream of playing in the Old Continent to compete with the best players in the world, to participate in the big championships”.

The São Paulo native claimed that “I am a happy person and if that happens one day it will happen at the right time, and it will be very satisfying, and if it doesn’t happen, I will continue to be happy here”.

At 28 years old, Veiga is entering his peak and normally young South American talents have already moved on to Europe like his teammate Endrick, who is soon joining Real Madrid or 18 year old, Vitor Roque, who moved to Barcelona this winter.

However, the Brazilian’s form has taken off to such an extent that he made his debut for the Brazilian national team in March 2023 and played in six games for the Seleção Canarinha.

Perhaps the player is a late bloomer and reaching a level where a top European side may just take the chance on him.

The midfielder elaborated further on his dream of playing in Europe and listed some teams he would love to play for.

“I like a lot of teams in Europe. Barcelona, Madrid, City, Arsenal and others like Manchester United. It’s difficult to say just one. There are impressive teams and they all have something special and interesting”.

Whilst a move in January seems very much off the cards, it will be interesting to see if the talented South American gets his dream move to Europe and specifically, United, in the future.