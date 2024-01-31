Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes dramatic U-turn as alternative list of sporting director targets is drawn



Manchester United have reportedly narrowed down their search for a new sporting director, such that whoever comes in to head the recruitment department “feeds into a technical role” overseeing the football department.

As part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal with the Glazers to complete a partial investment into United, the INEOS billionaire will be granted full control of the club’s sporting operations.

It has been repeatedly mentioned that Ratcliffe retains a dim view of United’s activities in the transfer market in recent years and their recruitment side of things.

The British businessman is keen to set in motion a radical overhaul of how the Red Devils function and to do this, has a plan to appoint key personnel to crucial positions.

Already, Ratcliffe was instrumental in the acquisition of Manchester City’s Omar Berrada to come in as United’s next chief executive.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the appointment of a sporting director is next on the agenda, with this exercise set to commence in the coming weeks.

It was believed that some of the names on INEOS’ wishlist included Dan Ashworth, Newcastle’s director of football, Julian Ward, the former Liverpool sporting director, Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman and Paul Mitchell, formerly head of recruitment at Tottenham.

Some of the individuals from abroad who have been linked to the top job are Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta, Cristiano Giuntoli from Juventus, Lee Congerton at Atalanta and Ricky Masara and Paolo Maldini who previously served at AC Milan.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has given an update on United’s search for a sporting director and divulged that INEOS now seem to be focusing on targets outside England.

Delaney says, “It is understood that more consideration is now being given to a foreign influence, with the previously touted Paul Mitchell and former Liverpool official Julian Ward having fallen behind other candidates.”

“Among those now being given greater consideration are Bayern Munich’s Christoph Freund and outgoing Roma official Tiago Pinto.”

“Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth and the highly-rated Michael Edwards are among the top candidates but are currently seen as unlikely.”

Delaney points out that it would take a huge financial package to prise Ashworth from the grasp of Newcastle.

