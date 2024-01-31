Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans to bring in Michael Edwards fail due to salary demand



Plenty of behind-the-scenes changes are afoot at Manchester United now that INEOS have been officially announced as minority stakeholders.

The petrochemical giants will also have sporting control over the club and have already made their presence known with their capture of Omar Berrada from cross-town rivals Manchester City.

The City Group was said to be shocked and United had plans to deal an equally massive blow to another arch-rival, Liverpool.

As The Peoples Person had relayed a couple of days ago, the club from Merseyside had approached Michael Edwards to return to the club in a bigger capacity with Jurgen Klopp set to walk out in the summer.

Edwards’ salary demands shocked INEOS

As reported by Football Transfers, the Red Devils had tried to convince Edwards to come onboard as the new sporting director but his salary demands shocked Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“Manchester United approached Michael Edwards but his demands of £12 million per year put them off, FootballTransfers has been told.

“After contact was made, Edwards informed the side that to even entertain the job at Old Trafford he would want an unprecedented salary.

“Ineos had asked about the sporting director’s availability but his salary demands saw any deal reach an impasse.”

United’s top priority remains Paul Mitchell, who left his role at AS Monaco in August.

Edwards has also reportedly informed Liverpool that he has no interest in returning to the club. He was credited with smart recruitment that helped Liverpool bounce back under Klopp.

Mitchell remains favourite

For far too long, chaos has reigned supreme at United with different managers having their own set of ideas and recruiting accordingly with the players arriving on high wages.

The club have then found them hard to move on and the subsequent manager has found it even harder to manage a group that does not suit their style of play.

With Ratcliffe now stepping foot inside Old Trafford, there are plans to streamline the process with a new director of football and head of recruitment the next to be coming in.

Dan Ashworth, who is currently Newcastle United’s director of football, is the favourite with Sir Dave Brailsford working to bring him in.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s future is also set to be decided by whoever is brought in on board.