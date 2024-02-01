“A dream come true”: Kobbie Mainoo reacts after crucial match-winning goal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers



Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has described his dramatic match-winning goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers as a “dream come true” for him.

United beat Wolves 4-3 at the Molineux.

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund put the Red Devils in the lead within the opening 45 minutes and it looked like the side were cruising to a comfortable win. Wolves had other ideas.

Pablo Sarabia halved the deficit from the spot-kick after Pedro Neto was judged to have been illegally brought down by Casemiro inside the United box.

Scott McTominay restored United’s two-goal advantage with a headed finish from the corner. However, Wolves clawed their way back, with Craig Dawson and Neto scoring within 10 minutes of each other.

Neto’s equalizer came as a result of the ball being pinched from Antony while the Brazilian seemed to be recklessly trying a skill.

In the 97th minute, Mainoo stepped up. He produced some brilliant play to beat three Wolves players before setting himself up well to expertly curl the ball into the back of the net, behind the reach of Jose Sa.

It was a first Premier League goal for Mainoo, who opened his senior goalscoring account just last week against Newport County.

After the game, he and Bruno Fernandes spoke to reporters and gave their respective verdicts on the match.

Mainoo said, “It’s a dream come true! I still think I’m dreaming to be honest. To play in the Premier League for my boyhood club it’s been amazing.”

Fernandes said about the 18-year-old, “He is a big talent. I have seen him play for the under-18s and I said a couple of years ago the name of Kobbie without knowing if he would come and play for the first team.”

The United skipper added about Mainoo, “He’s the future.”

Mainoo was asked about playing with Fernandes. the Carrington academy graduate replied, “He is a good role model to look up to and to share the pitch with him is crazy.”

Another player that came to the fore during the interview was Rashford.

The Englishman has been at the centre of controversy in recent days but responded to his critics in fine fashion with a superb display.

When put to task over whether Rashford had a point to prove, Fernandes remarked, “We all have a point to prove.”

Up next for the 20-time English champions is West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

