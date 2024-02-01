Alejandro Garnacho presents bravery award to young fan who beat serious illness

Alejandro Garnacho visited seven-year-old Anderson Pollard at Carrington to present him with an award this week. The young fan recently overcame a serious illness.

The Manchester United official website details how the young fan was given the chance to meet his favourite player, Garnacho, and was presented with the “Manchester United Bravery Award 2024”.

The youngster was sadly diagnosed with “a rare type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, following on from some fairly inconspicuous bouts of stomach ache”.

Naturally, his parents were devastated but Anderson bravely fought on and was thankfully given the all clear earlier this month at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

As a result, the club decided to invite the young fan to Carrington for a tour of the training complex.

Little did he know, Garnacho, Anderson’s favourite player at the club, was waiting for him at Carrington and this led to a heart-warming meeting between the two.

The youngster was shell-shocked to see his hero in the flesh.

However, he quickly composed himself however and chatted with the Argentine forward about his favourite goal of his career, which was obviously the spectacular overhead kick versus Everton in November.

Presenting Anderson with a very special Manchester United award for bravery too, Garnacho couldn’t hide his emotions when interacting with the seven-year-old.

The forward said, “I have one thing for you, you are so brave, you are a warrior”.

When Anderson’s mum asked him about the experience, he retorted, “I’ve just seen Garnacho!”.

The youngster was also invited to last month’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Despite the criticism and bad news headlines players constantly face, it is also important to remember of the positive influence and inspiration they can also offer to young people and it is certain that Garnacho’s visit will be one of Anderson’s most cherished days in his young life.