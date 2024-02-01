Arsenal eye dramatic move for Marcus Rashford in the summer

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has been sensationally linked to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The claim comes from Football Insider, who say “Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Marcus Rashford’s situation at Man United ahead of a potential move in the summer”.

The 26 year old has been constantly in the news this week after details of his 12-hour bender in Belfast emerged and he missed training the next day as a consequence.

The striker was subsequently omitted from the matchday squad against Newport and reportedly fined £650,000 as punishment.

Nonetheless, Erik ten Hag used his pre-match press conference to claim that the “case is closed” and that the England international is available for selection again.

However, Arsenal clearly see there is still an opportunity to lure Rashford away from Old Trafford.

Football Insider claim that “the Gunners had been interested in a move for the England international two years ago, [and] had set aside £45 million to sign him in the summer of 2022”.

“It is believed they could reignite their interest in Rashford following fresh doubts over his future at Old Trafford”.

“Mikel Arteta’s side are keen to buy a new striker amid Gabriel Jesus’ and Eddie Nketiah’s lack of potency in front of goal, but are now likely to wait until the summer”.

Rashford has also been linked with a move away to Paris Saint-Germain in recent days, as they have also expressed interest in the player in the past.

Whilst it is hard to imagine that United would sell such an iconic player who started his career with the Red Devils as a child and was last season’s top scorer, there are clearly ongoing issues.

Many pundits have criticised the player’s maturity and actions of late and he clearly isn’t happy on the pitch, only scoring four goals in all competitions this campaign.

Moreover, a number of players are also reported to be worried by the player’s off-field behaviour.

Whether United would even contemplate selling their prized asset to the Gunners is unknown. One thing is for certain: they would certainly demand a considerable amount more than the £45 million mentioned above. But while it all seems unlikely, Robin van Persie’s historic switch in the opposite direction in 2012 proves that stranger things have happened.