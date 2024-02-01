Confirmed Man United XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Marcus Rashford returns



Marcus Rashford is back in the Manchester United starting lineup for tonight’s Premier League clash with Wolves.

Rashford missed the FA Cup tie with Newport County on Sunday after failing to attend training following a drunken binge in Northern Ireland.

The England man will be hoping to continue his burgeoning partnership with Rasmus Hojlund, who keeps his place in the number 9 role.

Alejandro Garnacho reverts to the right wing, with Antony dropping to the bench despite a goal and assist against Newport.

The midfield is unchanged, with Bruno Fernandes in the number 10 role backed by Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro.

The back four is also unchanged. Diogo Dalot is at right back, Raphael Varane at right centre back, Lisandro Martinez at left centre back and Luke Shaw at left back.

Andre Onana returns in goal after his disappointing AFCON adventures. Altay Bayindir is back on the bench.

The substitutes bench is one of the strongest in some time as key players return from injury.

Joining Bayindir and Antony on the reserve list are Harry Maguire, Willy Kambwala, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Scott McTominay, Amad Diallo and Omari Forson.

Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount are all back in training following their respective injuries, but not yet ready for selection. Anthony Martial is out until April after undergoing groin surgery.

Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek, Hannibal Mejbri and Facu Pellistri are all now out on loan.

The reason for Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s absence from the squad is unknown.

Kick off at Molineux is at 8.15pm GMT.