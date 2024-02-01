Erik ten Hag explains the difference between disciplinary treatment of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho



Erik ten Hag faced another barrage of questions about Marcus Rashford’s drunken binge in Northern Ireland in the embargoed section of the pre-match press conference ahead of today’s Premier League clash with Wolves at Molineux.

After refusing to be drawn on a number of questions on the issue, the manager was asked why Jadon Sancho was exiled from the squad after acting unprofessionally, whereas Rashford has been “welcomed back”.

“We can sort everything out internal[ly], but Jadon chose to go public,” Ten Hag replied.

The conversation then shifted to Rashford’s form on the pitch and how important that was going to be in the run-in.

“So as I said, you see the last two Premier League games, but also I think in the Wigan game, it was clear and you see the progress between Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, and, especially now, the team behind in the back is getting stronger and that’s growing.

“That gives, I think, a good spirit and mood in the team because those two and also see the progress from [Alejandro] Garnacho was very positive. We have a frontline, I think it’s a danger and then, in the back, Bruno [Fernandes] and then the midfield, who is returning and getting more established.

“And then Luke Shaw, on the left side, is returning. So I think it’s much [more] positive, and I’m sure when it is more consistent and stable in the back, then the frontline will get benefit from it.”

It was not long though before the conversation moved back to Rashford’s antics, with a reporter “just talking generally” about whether a manager needs to know if a player is being affected by things going on in his private life that might “help to explain some of their behaviour.”

“Yeah, of course that is part of the job, to support your players,” he responded.

“But also, we have people in this club who are helping the players on that.

“But … by the end of the day, when you are a player at Man United, you have to manage yourself and you have to take responsibility for your performance and your performance in a team and it’s all about that.

“Man United is winning football games. It’s all about that. it’s not so complicated.”

Another question about Rashford was rebuffed before Ten Hag was asked if he was concerned that it will send out the wrong message if he is selected for today’s game.

“I didn’t pick him on Sunday. We draw the line and, from that point on, we move on,” he responded.

Kick-off tonight at Molineux is at 8.15pm.