Erik ten Hag offers positive injury update for Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia



Erik ten Hag has provided a positive update on the expected return dates of Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount from injury.

Other than Anthony Martial, the three Manchester United stars are the last players the Dutch manager is waiting to welcome back to a squad which has been ravaged by injuries this season.

Lindelof has been ruled out since mid-December after being forced to undergo surgery for a groin issue. Ten Hag revealed the Swedish defender is now back training with the first-team.

Malacia has not played a single minute of football this season. The left-back sustained a knee injury in the summer which required surgical intervention. He then experienced an unfortunate relapse in his recovery, being forced to under go a second surgery at the end of November. Malacia has now returned to training “on grass” and while he is “not ready” to play yet, Ten Hag indicated, “I don’t think it takes long.”

The Dutchman provided a similar update for Mount, who has been sidelined since mid-November with a persistent calf injury. Ten Hag revealed the midfielder was also training on grass alongside Malacia.

The manager struck an optimistic tone when providing these updates during yesterday’s pre-match press-conference, ahead of today’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Very hopeful,” Ten Hag replied to a question about the availability of his squad for tonight. “We have some players back. We have seen on Sunday, returning [were] Licha Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, which is very good.”

At points earlier in the season, United’s squad was so decimated by injury that the Dutchman revealed it was a struggle to name eleven fit players, let alone his first-choice eleven.

“That is the difference with many games in the autumn, in 2023, in the period we had only 11 or 12 players. That was a challenge, every time, to put 11 players on the pitch, but now we can pick a team,” Ten Hag stated.

He reiterated the returnees, including Lindelof, Malacia and Mount, means he now has a “strong squad” at his disposal, as United try to salvage their season in the second half of the year.

Champions League qualification remains a possibility, while the club are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup against either Nottingham Forest or Bristol Rovers. United will learn who their opponent is following the fourth round replay next week at the City Ground.

Ten Hag will need every member of his squad fit and in form if they are to have any chance of success in either pursuit.

