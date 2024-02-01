Erik ten Hag sings praises of match-winning star

Manchester United grabbed three points in chaotic fashion thanks to a piece of magic from Kobbie Mainoo.

The recently crowned Player of the Month saved his side’s blushes after they conspired to lose a two goal lead in the game’s dying embers.

Luckily, the 18 year old stepped up when he was needed and underlined his rightful place as one of United’s key players despite only making his 15th senior appearance.

Speaking to TNT Sports, manager Erik ten Hag claimed, “It’s massive for us to win. First, the positives, we dictate the game for an hour and should be 4-0 up. We played very good.”

However the Dutchman also explained that the performances had negatives and asserted that “we were naive but then fought back.”

“The match had a lot of sides”.

Once again the former Ajax coach bemoaned his side’s inability to finish teams off.

“We totally dominate and then give it away. We have so much experience, we should manage that. We should take more responsibility on the pitch.”

The 53 year old went on to single out match winner, Kobbie Mainoo, for extra praise.

“He’s making incredible progress. He has great abilities. He can defend, he can attack. He has intelligence, physicality. He is composed.”

The United coach then defended his under-fire striker, Marcus Rashford, who responded wonderfully to his critics with a goal within the first ten minutes of play.

Responding to whether the forward needed the goal, he claimed, “Sure. But fantastic team goal.”

The manager also claimed that the England international is slowly returning to form and that he has been scoring regularly in the last three games.

When asked about Rashford’s performances, he stated that “the form is coming”.

With Mainoo’s heroics, United move into seventh place in the league and have the chance on Sunday to leapfrog West Ham into sixth place if they manage to beat the Hammers at Old Trafford.