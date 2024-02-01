Erik ten Hag’s ludicrous substitutions almost cost Man United the game but for Kobbie Mainoo



Manchester United secured all three points in a seven-goal thriller against Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to an injury time winner from Kobbie Mainoo.

The game had shades of the display the club put in against Newport last weekend with the visitors racing into a two-goal lead again courtesy goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils were utterly dominant, having two goals chalked off for off-side while creating numerous more opportunities.

But once again, they took their foot off the pedal with Casemiro struggling to track back and he conceded a penalty which Pablo Sarabia slotted home.

Strange subs

The decision was contentious to say the least but stupid from the Brazilian, who looked slow and laboured while running back.

Scott McTominay scored the team’s third and at that stage, it seemed like the three points was coming back to Old Trafford.

But inexplicable substitutions saw the 20-time English league champions concede two in the dying moments of the game.

Erik ten Hag took off Rashford and brought on Antony and played him on the left wing and the Brazilian was absolutely terrible.

And then he brought off his remaining forwards and brought on Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans in a bid to hold on.

Mainoo, the star

And quite strangely, all the centre-backs came forward for attacking a corner in the 95th minute and Antony predictably conceded possession which allowed Pedro Neto to equalise.

How the manager and the rest of coaches allowed all three centre-backs to go up for a corner in the 95th minute is beyond logic.

Ten Hag was crestfallen and the Molineux was bouncing but Mainoo had other plans as he produced a moment of magic that is not expected from a player of his age at that point in the game.

Nutmegging a defender and curling it past the goalie in fergie time to send the away fans into delirium, the stuff dreams are made of!

The academy graduate just spared the manager’s blushes but the Dutchman still has lots of questions to answer despite the victory.