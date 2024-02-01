Fabrizio Romano gives big update on Manchester United’s deadline day striker chase

Entering the last day of the window, Manchester United seem destined to bring in no reinforcements, despite a busy period of departures.

This is according to ultra-reliable Italian sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano who has claimed that “as of now, United are staying with the same squad – the plan is quite clear”.

Speaking on his daily briefing, Romano stated that United’s plan as of now is to loan out Facundo Pellistri, which the club has now confirmed as done, and keep everyone else, including Amad Diallo.

Of more interest to United fans however is the update that the club will not be attempting to bring in a striker despite the numerous links over the month.

A name often heard in the lead up to the window was that of Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart but no team, including United, ever made a move for him.

Romano said, “I’m hearing about fresh reports on the future of Serhou Guirassy, but from what I understand the release clause of the Stuttgart striker has now expired.

“It’s no longer valid, so if the likes of Chelsea or Manchester United wanted to move for him now, it would be almost impossible – the player is staying at Stuttgart and the clause is no longer valid”.

However, the football transfer expert hardly closed the door for a summer move by stating, “the stories of the last 24 hours are not going in the right direction. I don’t expect any movement. Many clubs wanted him but Stuttgart have been good in talks with the player to convince him to stay and then leave next summer at the right moment”.

The sports journalist also reported that despite other attacking options being linked to the Old Trafford side, nothing will happen in the final moments of the window.

“Man United have been offered multiple names up front, but names like Eric Choupo-Moting and Hugo Ekitike (who is still on the market and can leave Paris Saint-Germain) have been linked even though at the moment nothing is happening in that direction”.

It has been widely reported that INEOS were unprepared to spend this winter due to Financial Fair Play issues and also due to the fact that their deal has not yet been ratified by the Premier League.

United fans will be disappointed that no attacking options has been drafted in to help Rasmus Hojlund, especially with the news of Anthony Martial’s 10 week layoff. However, dreams of a big summer window for INEOS will surely keep fans excited between now and the end of the season.