Isak Hansen-Aarøen set to join Werder Bremen today



Manchester United are poised to sell Isak Hansen-Aarøen to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen before the winter window closes at 11pm tonight.

Reports had emerged the club were “considering” selling the Norwegian midfielder this month as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Officials have been engaged in negotiations with Hansen-Aarøen’s representatives over the prospect of a new deal and there was believed to be a desire on the part of both parties for him to remain in Manchester.

Having relocated to Old Trafford in 2020, the Norwegian has quickly established himself as one of the most talented players currently in the academy. He is thought to he highly-regarded by both youth team staff and senior coaches.

Similarly, it’s believed Hansen-Aarøen would “love” to continue his career at United, but concerns over a clear pathway to the first-team have made him reconsider his next option.

Despite being a regular attendee in training with the senior squad, as well as being included on the club’s pre-season tour of America last summer, the 19-year-old is still awaiting his first-team debut under Erik ten Hag.

A number of youth players have been given their first opportunities under the Dutch manager since his arrival at Old Trafford. A selection of these academy graduates also appear to be regularly selected in his matchday squads ahead of Hansen-Aarøen.

As such, the midfielder is thought to have been contemplating leaving the club in the search of more opportunities at a senior level.

Reports also suggest if Hansen-Aarøen was to leave for a new team – of which there are a host of interested suitors across Europe – he would be likely to earn far more than the current offer at Old Trafford.

With the 19-year-old’s contract set to expire in the summer, this transfer window represented the last opportunity for United to cash in on their midfield prospect. And this update indicates they have chosen to do exactly that.

A report by TV 2 Sport, a Norwegian sports channel, reveals United have accepted an offer for Hansen-Aarøen from Werder Bremen. He will undergo a medical today while the documentation officially confirming the move is being hastily arranged, to beat the 11pm deadline tonight.

While there is no confirmation on price, United are likely to include a number of favourable clauses – including a buy-back option and a sell-on percentage – as part of the deal.

Bundesliga, where Werder Bremen are currently 9th, is an excellent platform for development for younger players. The league’s fast-paced style, which centres around high lines and high-pressing, gives ample opportunities to attacking players to demonstrate their abilities.

Werder Bremen also employ a 3-5-2 system with three central midfielders, two of whom are encouraged to push forward. This is an ideal system for Hansen-Aarøen to slot into, underscoring how intelligent a next step it is for the Norwegian to take in his career.

