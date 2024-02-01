Kobbie Mainoo named Manchester United Player of the Month for January

Manchester United’s January fixture list was a sparse one, with Erik ten Hag’s men only playing three times across the month.

Progress into the 5th round of the FA Cup was coupled with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, which leaves United unbeaten in 2024.

Kobbie Mainoo was the standout performer over the three games and has been voted the club’s Player of the month.

The young man scored his first senior goal in the FA Cup against Newport with a sweeping finish to put United two goals up at Rodney Parade.

This was after his Man-of-the-Match display against Wigan Athletic in Round 3, in what was United’s first fixture of the calendar year.

The midfielder also played every minute of the league game against Spurs, winning 100 per cent of his tackles and completing 24 passes on the day.

Mainoo scooped 63% of the votes, winning his first individual award for the first team by a landslide.

Captain Bruno Fernandes won 21% of the votes with Alejandro Garnacho making up the final 16% in third place.

Mainoo joins Fernandes (August), Casemiro (September), Scott McTominay (October) and Garnacho (November & December) in winning the gong so far this season.

This month’s recognition underlines the incredible progress the midfield man has made since stepping into the first team fold.

The 18-year-old’s quality and temperament has allowed him to take life in the Premier League in his stride, as well as impressing in the Champions League.

Ten Hag’s trust in the youngman is evident and the Dutch coach has played a key role in his development.

An injury in pre-season cruelly robbed Mainoo of a large chunk of the first half of the campaign and despite his tender years, his absence was a blow to United.

Mainoo has now racked up 11 first team appearances with many more expected in the coming months and beyond – congratulations to Kobbie on his well deserved award.