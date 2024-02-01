Man United academy agree unique loan moves for four academy products



With the January transfer window deadline fast approaching, Manchester United have been trying to move on several academy players.

The club have already confirmed that Isak Hansen-Aarøen is on his way to join Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

The highly-rated midfielder is leaving permanently after finding chances hard to come by. United have reportedly inserted favourable clauses including a matching rights and a hefty sell-on clause.

Four more academy stars have been confirmed to be leaving on a special type of loan which United have experimented with in recent seasons.

Four more loans

“Sam Murray and Sam Mather, are going to the same club in Rochdale. Sonny Aljofree is heading back to Altrincham for a second spell at the J Davidson Stadium club.

“The fourth Red involved is keeper Tom Wooster. The young Yorkshireman links up with Macclesfield, in the Northern Premier League,” the official website said.

Mather scored four times against Norwich City on Saturday and all four are part of the 2021-22 FA Youth Cup-winning squad.

These special loans will see each player train and be available to play reserve matches while also benefiting from experiencing the challenges of first team football.

Unique experiment

The players will have a flexible programme, with United coaches taking a call on which team they will represent on a week-by-week basis.

The United academy had started this unique experience last season with Sonny Aljofree, Maxi Oyedele and Joe Hugill all heading to Altrincham.

It was a success as seen from the loan interest Hugill generated in the January window. Burton Albion ended up winning the race and he has started his temporary stint in fine fashion.

Oyedele has also joined up with Forest Green Rovers in League Two this month.