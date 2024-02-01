Marcus Rashford lethal but subdued in 4-3 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United experienced a rollercoaster of a match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night, coming out on top in a thrilling 4-3 victory.

While United clearly need to improve their stability in defence after giving up a two-goal lead, the team’s attacking threat proved sufficient to get them over the line.

One player in particular who had a point to prove was Marcus Rashford.

Following the controversy surrounding his alleged 12-hour tequila bender, questions arose as to whether he would be accepted back into the side by the manager.

While Erik ten Hag assured that the problem had been solved internally and that Rashford would return to the squad, plenty of eyes were on the 26 year old as fans waited to see if he would be able to produce a strong performance following his escapades off the field.

Fortunately for Rashford, his match couldn’t have gotten off to a better start, when he took a thunderous one-time shot outside the box in the fifth minute that found the back of the net. In fact, this would be his only shot of the match.

Ultimately, Rashford played a subdued role in the attacking third, only attempting two dribbles and successfully completing one, while his only attempted cross on the night failed to find its target.

Still, he produced a strong passing exhibition, completing 19 of his 21 passes to register a passing accuracy of 90%.

Rashford did track back to defend on occasions, making one clearance and an interception. Still, he was lacking in terms of his physicality, managing to win just one of his six ground duels and one of seven in total.

It is important to consider, however, that with only 30 touches during 73 minutes of play, Rashford was not afforded much time to make an impact on proceedings.

Although the 26 year old impressed with his early goal, he provided a fairly understated performance for the remainder of the match, appearing largely unimpactful.

Clearly, Rashford will need to continue producing strong performances on the pitch if he hopes to win favour with his biggest critics.

(Stats via Sofascore)