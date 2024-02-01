Official: Facundo Pellistri joins Granada on loan

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has sealed a loan move to Granada.

Man United confirmed this morning that the 22 year old will play for the Spanish club until the end of the season.

Having featured more prominently for United during the early stages of the season, it’s become clear that manager Erik ten Hag has exhibited a decreasing reliance on Pellistri, with the player being an unused substitute in the club’s last three Premier League matches as well as the FA Cup victory over Newport County.

In fact, he has managed just one assist in 14 matches in all competitions while being unable to find the back of the net.

As observed by The Peoples Person, signs already existed during the Newport match that Pellistri was not in Ten Hag’s plans for the season.

Given the weaker standing of United’s opposition on the night, it would have made sense for the United manager to give some of his younger players some game time that they would otherwise lack in more high-profile matches.

Still, Pellistri was benched in favour of Alejandro Garnacho and Antony, with Omari Forson making a second-half appearance at the Uruguayan’s expense.

Clearly, this snub has not gone down well with Pellistri’s camp, with his agent Edgardo Lasalvia slamming Ten Hag with accusations.

“Whether he returns to Manchester in the middle of the year will depend on the performance he shows (at Granada). If Ten Hag continues, it’s going to be difficult,” Lasalvia commented.

He then went on to claim: “Ten Hag hasn’t used him, valued him, or treated him like a professional.”

Although there has been no mention of an option to buy in the loan deal, there is a belief that Granada could try to sign Pellistri on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

United will surely track Pellistri’s progress closely in order to determine whether he will have a future at the club.