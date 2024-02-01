Official: Isak Hansen-Aaroen leaves Manchester United for Werder Bremen



The first transfer window after the confirmation of INEOS’ deal for Manchester United (Still not ratified at the time of writing) has been marked by departures.

There has been a certain ruthlessness and smartness already in some of the decisions made and another has followed.

United have confirmed Isak Hansen-Aaroen has left the club to join Werder Bremen.

The club will receive a fee, a significant portion of any future fee while also having a right to match a bid for him in the future.

It has been reported that the move comes after United refused to bow down to the player’s wage demands.

It is notable that the Norwegian is nowhere near the first-team picture and with talents like Amir Ibragimov and Shea Lacey waiting in the wings, his future pathway also looked cluttered.

Therefore, with only five months left on his contract, United cut the cord with ruthlessness.

One can be forgiven for thinking that under the previous decision-makers, he could have been given a new contract to “protect his value”.

However, it is a sign of change that not only are United becoming decisive in their sale, but also managing to get a good deal.

For a player who would have been free in five months, receiving a fee plus a sell-on and right-to-match is a remarkable business.

The scouts will keep one eye on his talent in the Bundesliga, historically a good breeding ground for youngsters on the verge of a senior breakthrough.

His departure is United’s 11th in the window, with most of them being decisions taken on youngsters which were long overdue.

