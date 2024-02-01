Rasmus Hojlund dazzles as Man United dramatically sink Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux



Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in the dying minutes of a dramatic match at the Molineux.

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund both scored in the first half to give United a comfortable lead. A Pablo Sarabia penalty goal halved the deficit but Scott McTominay restored United’s two-goal advantage just four minutes later.

United may have thought they were finally over the line but Craig Dawson and Pedro Neto each found the back of the net within 10 minutes of each other to restore parity.

In yet another match, it seemed like the Red Devils had collapsed and had let the three points slip past them, but Kobbie Mainoo stepped up when it mattered the most.

The midfielder skilfully got past three Wolves defenders before curling the ball into the bottom-right corner in the 97th minute of proceedings.

United had only 47% possession compared to Wolves’ 53% share of the ball.

Erik ten Hag’s men registered eight shots on target from their total 21 cracks at goal. In comparison, Wolves had 16 total shots, with seven requiring Andre Onana to intervene.

United put together 448 passes with a success rate of 85%.

Wolves strung 499 passes with a pass accuracy of 87%.

While Mainoo will rightfully get the praise for his significant contribution that ultimately sealed the win for United, another player who deserves some plaudits is Hojlund.

Beyond his goal, the striker was sensational. He was good at his pressing, combined well with Rashford, held up the ball nicely and could have even scored more than one goal.

Hojlund had a 100% pass accuracy – he successfully delivered all of the 15 passes he tried to find his teammates with.

Two of his passes were key passes.

The Dane had 25 touches of the ball to his name.

He won four of the ground duels he delved into. Hojlund also managed two shots on target.

The 20-year-old assisted Rashford’s goal.

Hojlund certainly seems that he is now adapting to Premier League football and is growing into his own as a United player.

