

After more than a year of a strategic review, Manchester United announced Sir Jim Ractliffe as the new minority stakeholder after he secured 25 percent of the club.

The deal also consists of INEOS taking control of sporting affairs pending the Premier League’s ratification process.

As part of his deal, the British billionaire is expected to provide an additional $300 million which is set to be used to upgrade infrastructure around the club.

The Peoples Person has relayed reports of the club seeking a new training venue but talks with a Cheshire golf club were reportedly off the mark.

OT upgradation

There have been talks of upgrading Old Trafford in the past with the stadium falling way behind their competitors with the Glazers allowing the magnificent structure to rot.

Fans have complained of falling rubble, leaking roofs, overflowing toilets, slow wi-fi, you name it!

The plans include either expanding it or possibly even building a new stadium in its place, and these plans was why the stadium missed out on hosting a Euro 2028 game.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has reportedly been in discussion with Ratcliffe over its future of the stadium and has promised to ‘stand behind the club’.

“To any United fans listening, I am not trying to steer it in any particular way — that’s not my job,” Burnham said during the BBC Radio Manchester ‘in the hot seat’ phone-in (via MEN).

“Your club needs to decide what it wants. All I am saying is, we are absolutely standing behind the club in saying whatever it is they want, we will facilitate. We will be there to make sure that the club is set up for the future.”

Talks to take place

The mayor also revealed that a meeting is due next week while also praising INEOS for bringing in new energy into the club.

“I think there is an exciting potential here, I am talking to the club. I may well be seeing them next week.

“Sir Jim has really brought a lot of energy to the situation, Sir Dave Brailsford is a brilliant person and is the architect of British cycling success over the last couple of decades and the velodrome in Manchester — he was very much involved in the building of the velodrome and he is bringing that expertise now to Manchester United.”

While the future of the stadium remains a contentious topic among fans, it is heartening to see that INEOS are eager to bring the club back to the top unlike the Greedy Americans.