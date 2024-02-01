Southampton win the race for Ussumane Djaló also scouted by Man United



Manchester United were linked with a plethora of players during the January transfer window but as the deadline draws ever nearer, no incomings are expected at the club.

The window has mainly seen academy talents loaned out with a few deals having the option of being made permanent.

Recruiting for the academy could have been done with the club linked with plenty of young stars like Aaron Anselmino and Ussumane Djalo.

However, as per Daily Echo reporter Alfie House, the Porto sensation is heading to the Championship with Southampton winning the race.

Djalo to Southampton

The Portugal U19 international is joining on an initial loan deal with the Saints set to take a long-term decision in the summer after evaluating his performances in the second half of the season.

“Understand Saints are set to finalise the loan signing of Porto B midfielder Ussamane Djalo, 19,” the reporter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Joins under-21s. Reportedly scouted by Man United, Brighton and Everton. Believe loan is a chance to assess closely and make informed long-term decision in summer.”

The Peoples Person had covered a report which stated that the young midfielder has a release clause of only £8 million but could available for much less.

The midfielder was said to be knocking on the door of a senior cap having impressed for Porto’s B team this season.

Djalo’s impressive season

In seven games across all competitions, Djalo scored once and notched two assists with his sole strike coming away from home in an emphatic 4-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk.

He was also part of the young Porto side that thrashed Barcelona’s famed youth side 4-0 away from home.

Having let go of so many young talents over the course of the last few transfer windows, United should have tried harder for such a talented gem.

Hopefully, once INEOS’ minority stake deal gets ratified, the new regime can fix this broken transfer system and help the club identify and secure young talents ahead of their competitors.