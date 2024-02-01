The details from Facundo Pellistri’s loan move to Granada



A number of favourable clauses for Manchester United have been included in Facundo Pellistri’s loan move to Granada.

As relayed here, the deal for the 22-year-old to join the Spanish side until the end of the season was confirmed today by the club.

United were thought to be open to Pellistri departing Old Trafford this month in search of more first-team opportunities, as Erik ten Hag was reportedly keen to streamline his squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Pellistri was given opportunities earlier in the season by Ten Hag, owing to the absence of other options, but the Uruguayan failed to impress.

While he is a willing runner and offers a refreshing directness on the wing, he also lacks the requisite quality to succeed at Old Trafford. His propensity for making the wrong is frustrating, and he appears unable to effectively link with team-mates, on the inside or outside of his wing.

With the return of Amad Diallo from injury alongside the recent emergence of Alejandro Garnacho on the right-hand side, as well as the pre-existing Antony, there was quite the queue forming on the right-wing.

As such, Ten Hag was content for Pellistri to leave on loan given there was adequate cover in place.

A host of teams expressed an interest in taking the 22-year-old on loan, including PSV Eindhoven and LA Galaxy. But it’s Granada who triumphed in the race.

The Liga side already possess a positive relationship with their Old Trafford counterparts, having loaned Alvaro Fernandez from United last summer. Though this deal was cut short in January – in order for Fernandez to instead join Benfica on loan – the open line of communication established will have helped Granada in their pursuit of Pellistri.

As would their willingness to meet United’s financial demands.

Chris Wheeler (Daily Mail) revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) the Spanish club have agreed to pay a loan fee to facilitate the deal. They will also cover Pellistri’s wages in full.

Wheeler also states there is “No option/obligation to buy, but Granada may look at a permanent deal in the summer.” This mirrors a report relayed by The Peoples Person earlier this week.

If Pellistri impresses on the right-wing for his newly adopted side, the price United may be able to command for his services in the summer could be far greater than the one at present. Conversely, if he does not play well, United will have saved five month’s wages while receiving a fee for a player Ten Hag would not have used anyway.

In either direction the move constitutes good business; which we have not always seen at Old Trafford in recent years, to put it mildly.

