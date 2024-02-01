Three storylines that Manchester United fans are discussing before crucial Wolverhampton Wanderers clash

Manchester United take on Wolves in a midtable clash tonight. United will hope their trip to the Black Country will be as fruitful as last season’s, when the Red Devils sneaked a 0-1 win thanks to a late goal from Marcus Rashford.

Wolves enter the contest in a good run of form, with only one defeat in their last six games. In the streak, they have enjoyed an impressive win against Chelsea, a 4-1 win against Brentford and a comfortable 3-0 victory over Everton.

United have followed up an horrendous December with an unbeaten January, but it must be stated that two of those games were against lower league opposition in the FA Cup and the other was a 2-2 draw against Tottenham. As always the match against Wolves is a must win if they want to keep any sort of contact with the Champions League spots.

Here are some of the key storylines before the clash at Molineux.

Marcus Rashford’s first chance to respond after Belfast bender

United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Rashford is back in contention to start against the West Midlands side and that the “case is closed”, after his dramatic week in the headlines.

The forward has had a week to forget after details emerged of him going on a 12-hour tequila-fuelled bender in Belfast on Thursday night which led to him missing training the next day and naturally, being dropped from the side that faced Newport in the Cup. The whole world will be watching to see how he can respond.

Coincidentally, the forward entered last season’s game against Wolves with a disciplinary issue as he was dropped to the substitute’s bench for arriving late to a team meeting. Rashford responded in perfect style by coming off the bench and scoring the match winner. United fans will be desperate to see the forward draw a similar line under this particular story.

Andre Onana’s return after AFCON nightmare

United continue their best efforts at giving Bayern Munich a run as being the real “FC Hollywood” with another drama of their own. The Cameroonian keeper has had a nightmare of an experience with his national team where he delayed his departure to the tournament, arrived late and missed the first game, made a blunder in the second and was dropped for his final two, as Cameroon meekly exited the tournament at the last sixteen stage. It has even been suggested that Onana may retire from international football once again after more disagreements with coach Rigobert Song.

Ten Hag has already confirmed that Onana will return to the lineup to replace Altay Bayindir who made his long-awaited debut in the cup versus Newport. Despite conceding two goals, the Turk gave a fine account of himself with a couple of nice saves.

The return of Onana will certainly be under the microscope once again.

Rasmus Hojlund aiming to continue goalscoring form

Many pundits have spoken out in defence of the young Dane recently, claiming that he has cut a “frustrated” figure, living off the scraps his teammates have fed him. The Peoples Person also relayed news recently that the Dane is having to create for himself as his fellow attackers are rarely supplying him with the ball.

The 20 year old was also seen admonishing Alejandro Garnacho towards the end of the game on Sunday when the Argentine ignored him once again and shot himself, when a pass would have been the easier option.

In spite of this, Hojlund has scored in three of his last four domestic games and will hope to continue his goalscoring form. The striker is yet to score an away goal in the Premier League and tonight really would be the perfect opportunity to start quietening his list of critics in England.