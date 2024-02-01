Three things we learned from Manchester United’s late dramatic 4-3 win vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers



Manchester United travelled to the Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers, fresh off their 4-2 FA Cup win against Newport County.

Erik ten Hag fielded a starting XI which before the game, he admitted was his strongest lineup.

The Dutchman named Andre Onana in goal with a defensive four of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw ahead of the Cameroonian.

Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes formed United’s midfield trio.

Rasmus Hojlund led the line with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho flanking him on either wing. Here are three things we learned from Manchester United’s 4-3 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sensational Rashford performance

All eyes were on Rashford following confirmation that he would start against Wolves.

He has been embroiled in controversy after it emerged he missed a training session at Carrington due to a nightclub visit in Belfast.

It’s thought that Rashford phoned the club and lied he was sick, only for pictures to emerge of him out partying hours before training.

The winger has been the subject of intense criticism from the media and supporters for his actions, especially during a season in which he has been struggling for form.

Ten Hag insisted that the matter was dealt with internally and it was unsurprising that he gave the nod to the Carrington academy graduate.

Rashford certainly repaid his manager’s faith and public show of support. Just five minutes into proceedings, the 26-year-old opened the score with a brilliant goal.

A cross was put inside the box, which Fernandes cleverly evaded to ensure it fell on Hojlund’s path. The Dane set it up for Rashford with the tenderest of touches. Rashford then produced a stunning finish as he guided the ball into the back of the net.

Rashford was also involved in United’s second of the match. He came up with a brilliant piece of play in the danger area, which saw him pass the ball to an overlapping Shaw. The left-back found Hojlund at the near post, who somehow managed to beat his defender and the goalkeeper to give United a two-goal advantage.

Beyond his contributions for both goals, Rashford was also sensational in general play. He looked dangerous and a constant threat for the Wolves defenders. Both full-backs, Matt Doherty and Nelson Semedo, found it hard to contain him.

Rashford kept taking his man on when the opportunity presented itself and even his decision-making was better and more measured.

He was also much better defensively. He tracked back when needed to and even seemed willing to engage in duels.

Another very noticeable thing was just how much he was communicating with his teammates and especially Hojlund. A lot of times this term, Rashford has cut a very frustrated and lonely figure but against Wolves, he seemed to be enjoying his football.

Rashford deserved some of the stick he got but what a way to respond! Hopefully, he kicks on now for the second half of the campaign.

Hojlund steadily growing into his own at United

Hojlund had a pretty slow start to life in the Premier League, but I think it’s safe to say he’s now getting used to the demands of English football.

Despite being prolific in the Champions League before United’s elimination, the young striker needed 14 games to break his duck in the top flight.

However, since he opened his account during the comeback win vs. Aston Villa at Old Trafford, he hasn’t looked back.

As a result of his goal at the Molineux, Hojlund now holds the record for the youngest United player ever to score and assist in two consecutive Premier League matches, at 20 years and 362 days.

20 – Rasmus Højlund has now both scored and assisted in each of his last two Premier League appearances – at the age of 20 years and 362 days, he is the youngest Manchester United player to achieve this, with Cristiano Ronaldo the previous youngest, aged 21 in 2007. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/cyAeK86p1W — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2024

The Denmark international is in red-hot form. He has registered six goal involvements in his last five games.

He could have scored more against Gary O’Neil’s men. He saw a goal during the opening 45 minutes ruled off a very close offside call.

Just minutes after the break, he could have had a brace when he was put through on goal with Jose Sa at his mercy, but Hojlund could not beat the shot-stopper.

In the 62nd minute of the match, Hojlund also found Sa in no man’s land outside his box. He dispossessed the goalkeeper, but he unfortunately slipped and couldn’t make much of it. It wasn’t the only time Hojlund closed down Sa. In the first half, he also pressed the Portuguese and blocked his goal kick, which nearly resulted in a goal for United. The two occasions Hojlund caught out Sa highlight just how aggressive he was in trying to win the ball high up the pitch.

The former Atalanta man was good in the way he held up the ball, and it’s no surprise him, Rashford and Garnacho worked to great effect as a collective attacking unit.

In the absence of any natural deputies or backups, Hojlund is showing he can be relied upon to come up with the goods for his side.

Dramatic end to the match

United seemed like they were cruising and on track for a victory while two goals up.

However, Wolves came back into the game courtesy of a dubious penalty decision. Pedro Neto went down inside the box from a slight Casemiro touch. Pablo Sarabia made no mistake from the spot-kick as he halved the deficit.

Scott McTominay, who was introduced as a substitute, restored the Red Devils’ two-goal lead as he made it 3-1 with a headed finish from a corner kick.

Craig Dawson ensured Wolves were still in it when he put the ball into the back of the net. He was assisted by some poor goalkeeping from Andre Onana.

United’s worst nightmare happened when Neto equalized for Wolves after the opposition pinched the ball from Antony.

It appeared that United had collapsed but Mainoo stepped up. He nutmegged a rival player, got into a fine position, set himself up well and expertly curved the ball past the reach of Sa to seal the victory and ensure all three points were claimed by the team – a fine goal from the 18-year-old, who spared Ten Hag’s blushes.

