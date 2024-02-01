Ticket touting continues to be major problem for Manchester United after FA Cup fiasco

Manchester United’s attempts to beat ticket touts has spectacularly backfired.

According to The Daily Mail, “United’s attempt at ensuring their 1,433 golden tickets for the FA Cup game at Newport ended up in the right hands clearly didn’t go exactly to plan”.

Taking on lower league opposition that fans normally don’t see, combined with the additional away seats available for FA Cup ties, there is always going to be a scramble to see the Red Devils in action.

At the start of the season, the club “launched a crackdown on ticket touting by asking fans to inform on other supporters who have charged them more than £50 for a seat for Premier League games at Old Trafford”.

On the subject of ticket touting, United’s official website states, “Manchester United is committed to eradicating this issue and will continue to identify and sanction any individuals who are selling tickets at inflated prices or transferring tickets outside of unofficial processes/channels”.

Despite the strong words, the problem is far from fixed after reports from the game on Sunday.

The Daily Mail reports, “the club received around 13,000 applications for the match and made every supporter who was successful in the ballot – used to determine who gets away tickets – collect their ticket from the University of South Wales before the game”.

The move was very unpopular with fans but it was created to try and deal with the problem of touting. However numerous stories of “supporters in the United end at Rodney Parade paying as much as £1,200 for a pair of seats – 20 times the face value cost of £30 per ticket – soon emerged”.

“Touting of United away tickets continues to be a big issue, with seats for their games regularly appearing online before the club have even distributed them”.

This is also not the first time that the Mancunian club has had ticket-related problems in this campaign.

It was reported that after the club’s 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League in early October, “several video clips emerged on social media that showed Galatasaray fans celebrating all around the stadium”.

Many fans at Old Trafford were incredibly frustrated that the club could allow such a lapse in concentration to compound a terrible evening for the matchgoing fans after the body blow of a defeat.