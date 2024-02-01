Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-4 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-4 at the Molineaux tonight. Here are your player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 4- Started a bit shaky and overall, looked like the only player who wasn’t feeling the confidence flowing through the rest of the side. Had a repeat of the missed catch to clatter into the opponent of the reverse fixture.

Diogo Dalot 7- Pedro Neto was their biggest threat and Dalot acquitted himself really well. Made a couple of incisive underlapping runs in attack too.

Raphael Varane 7.5- Just looks like he enjoys defending so much more when Martinez is next to him. Assertive with composure.

Lisandro Martinez 8- It feels hyperbole to say that the team looks reformed due to him but he is such a crucial part of this team in defence as well as buildup which empowers the whole squad.

Luke Shaw 8- Resumed his partnership with Rashford on the left and absolutely tormented Semedo on the overlap. Assisted Hojlund’s goal.

Kobbie Mainoo 8.5- Poetic that the academy graduate hit the Fergie time goal in sensational circumstances. United didn’t deserve to drop points and Mainoo made sure of it.

Casemiro 6.5- Early booking had United fans feeling a sense of deja vu but kept improving after that, getting close to his best version but mindlessly conceded the penalty that had Wolves smelling blood.

Alejandro Garnacho 6- Saw some joy on the right as Wolves provided plenty of space but struggled to make the right decision most times. Probably picked the best game to have a bad one as the rest of the team was good.

Bruno Fernandes 7- He finally found off-the-ball movements from his teammates when he had the ball and that’s when he is at his best. A smart dummy for the first goal left Hojlund able to assist Rashford.

Marcus Rashford 8- United fans won’t complain about the shots he took in that game! Came roaring back into the side with a well-taken to firmly draw a line under the sand on the whole saga. Just needs to keep it up now.

Rasmus Hojlund 8.5- A goal and an assist will take the headlines but he looked like he turned into a player from a prospect in that game. Bullied Dawson, turned the opposition inside out with clever movement and composed finishing. Just dripping potential.

Substitutes:

Scott McTominay 7- What do you even say? Came on to doubt, and immediately scored as the ball found him standing in the box from a corner.

Antony 4- Came on to build on his promising display against Newport County but all he threatened was his own team’s lead. Bailed out by Mainoo’s late heroics.

Harry Maguire 6- Subbed on late to add height and physicality and let Martinez rest for a game in two days’ time. Did fine.

Omari Forson 7- Consecutive appearances for the academy graduate as efforts to get him to sign a new contract intensify. Credited with the assist for Mainoo’s late winner.

Jonny Evans 6- Came on in injury time to add to defensive numbers which worked as United snuck away with a win.

Manager Erik ten Hag 6- A good performance from arguably his strongest team but mentality remains an issue. Made a game of what should have been done in the first half. Antony’s shocking sub could have haunted his dreams.

