Brandon Williams to return to Ipswich Town in “10-14 days” to resume loan



United are set to have an exit “technically” outside the transfer window.

Kieran McKenna has revealed that Brandon Williams will return to their club from United in “10 to 14 days”.

Williams had been at United since mid-January or so after going through a tough period with niggling injuries.

He had started his loan spell on fire, with a wondergoal against Preston and made some consecutive starts.

Under McKenna, the hope was that Ipswich’s good form would flow through Williams.

With his contract expiring next season and his wages north of £50,000, the loan move was effectively putting him in the shop window.

Therefore, the injuries hit at the worst possible time for all parties- Ipswich, United, and the player himself.

However, with his minutes at Old Trafford effectively zero with Tyrell Malacia returning and Luke Shaw back fit, it was a good decision to keep his loan intact.

In fact, Williams will now have the opportunity to be a part of a team going through arguably their most important run-in in recent club history.

McKenna’s side are proving doubters wrong, making an unlikely push for promotion to the Premier League.

They sit at the second promotion spot, second in the league but a small stumble had teams behind them catching up.

Therefore, they can use all the help they can get during the remaining fixtures, of which there are 18.

If Williams can contribute effectively to their campaign, then Premier League riches for Ipswich might lead to an unexpected opportunity.

Ipswich could be in a position to buy Williams permanently and since he is an academy graduate, any fee received for him will be pure profit in the books.

A mutually beneficial deal for all parties, and one which they would hope ends on a good note with the potential of a future extension.

