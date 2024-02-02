David de Gea turned down Nottingham Forest in January



Manchester United pulled one out of the hat yet again, this time against Wolverhampton Wanderers but their penchant for conceding control has been a worry.

The defence has been far from tight, and goalkeeper Andre Onana produced yet another shaky display after returning from a disastrous AFCON stint.

United ended up conceding three on Thursday with the Cameroonian’s shot-stopping leaving a lot to be desired.

Erik ten Hag made a huge call when he decided to let go off David de Gea after 12 years after his poor distribution skills and major errors lead to exits from the Europa League and a painful FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Forest wanted De Gea

The Spaniard is yet to find a new home with reports stating he has already turned down offers for Al Shabab, and Inter Milan while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich decided to look elsewhere.

He was linked with a shock move to Newcastle United but nothing came of it in the end. Now, The Athletic have claimed that the Magpies were not the only English team chasing the Spain international.

Nottingham Forest were desperate for a new shot-stopper after the recent displays of Matt Turner did not fill new Nuno Espirito Santo with any real confidence.

In their desperation, superagent Jorge Mendes was tasked with trying to agree a short-term deal with the long-serving former United goalie.

But he declined the opportunity, choosing to continue his wait.

“Forest even attempted to sign David de Gea. The 33-year-old, who has been capped 45 times by Spain, has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United in the summer.

“Forest tried to persuade the player that there could be value in playing regular football between now and the end of the season. The short-term offer was declined.”

Longer deal promised but still rejected

HITC Football have claimed he was even promised a longer deal should he impress between now and the end of the season.

“Forest, who are aiming to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship at the end of the season, were willing to offer De Gea a lucrative short-term deal with the option of a long-term deal.”

It has been reported that the 33-year-old wants to match what he was earning back at United and not many can afford such a wage.

When and where De Gea returns to playing remains to be seen. He has also hinted at retirement. Not the way he had envisioned his career to go even a year back.