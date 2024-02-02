Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United miss out on teenage sensation Lucas Bergvall as he joins Tottenham in late deal

Manchester United have missed out on the signing of Scandinavian teenage sensation, Lucas Bergvall.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed it is “here we go” time for Bergvall’s move to Tottenham Hotspur.

United and Barcelona were both interested in the player, but it is the North London club that have won the race for him.

🚨⚪️ Lucas Bergvall to Tottenham, here we go! Barcelona have just been told from player’s camp that he changed his mind and he will join Spurs.#THFC ready to pay more than €10m to Djugården with add-ons, agreement done. Medical will take place on Friday.@TurkishAirlines ✈️ pic.twitter.com/hDVsiAK2Ci — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

The uber reliable Italian journalist claims that the player has performed a dramatic U-turn and told Barcelona that he “has changed his mind” and won’t be joining La Liga side.

Spurs are “ready to pay more than €10m to Djugården with add-ons, agreement done”.

The medical will take place later today according to the Italian sports reporter.

It had previously been reported that the Red Devils were “very interested” in the player and that he was even a fan of the club.

Furthermore, the starlet, who turns 18 year old today, had been at Old Trafford twice as a 14 year old to go on trial.

Nonetheless, as the end to the window approached, it was clear that competition for the midfielder’s signature would be intense.

It was relayed by The Peoples Person that Inter Milan were intensifying their interest in the Swedish star and it looked like he might be heading to Italy.

However, Barcelona soon emerged as the biggest threat to United in their ambition to sign the Djurgardens player.

Catalan media, as they tend to, insisted that the player was desperate to join them and as a response of his interest, they “would be prepared to make a firm and definitive offer to acquire the services of the young Djurgardens midfielder”.

In a final twist to this January saga, it appears the Swede has had cold feet and he has decided to celebrate his first day as an adult in North London.