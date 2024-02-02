Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson takes swipe at how the club is being run

Former Manchester United midfielder, Anderson, has hit out at the way his former side are currently being run.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, the larger than life former player claimed that there is something wrong at his former employers.

“Nowadays, small clubs go to play at Old Trafford, and are not afraid. Today, the club doesn’t know which manager it will have, who controls it. It’s a mess”.

The Brazilian was probably refencing home defeats such as the 0-1 loss to Crystal Palace and the embarrassing 0-3 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in December.

The now 35 year old also took a swipe at the club’s transfer strategy over recent years.

“Manchester United sometimes buy very badly. If you’re going to pay €100m for a player, pay for Neymar”.

“A player who will make a difference. Manchester United pay €70m, €80m, €90m for players who have no logic. I think the club’s desperation is so great that anyone will do”.

It doesn’t seem unreasonable to suggest that the Champions League winner in 2008 may have been referencing his compatriot Antony with that statement.

The former Porto player also took the chance to defend his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

After an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in November 2022, the Portuguese all-time scorer was released from the club.

“When Cristiano came back… man, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Protect him. Today, he has 50 goals. ‘Ah, but it’s Saudi Arabia’, but he has 50 goals. Out of three chances, he’ll score two. That’s a fact, and anyone who plays against him is afraid”.

“Today, nobody is afraid to play against Manchester United. They know United are taking beating after beating. Ronaldo arrived at a time when Manchester was building and they said: ‘Get on with it’, and he scored 25 goals. And then he left. There’s something wrong.”

The side from Old Trafford endured a terrible December when they lost five times in all competitions. However, they have recovered slightly since winning three and drawing one of their games in 2024.

Such enthusiasm should be tempered with the fact two of those games were against League One and League Two sides in the FA Cup.