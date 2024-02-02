Ghana trying to persuade Kobbie Mainoo into shifting national allegiance



Manchester United secured a thrilling last-gasp victory away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday courtesy of a goal in Fergie time from Kobbie Mainoo.

It was a goal of beauty as the midfielder picked up the ball in a congested zone surrounded by Wolves shirts.

He evaded the first challenge before nutmegging a defender and then cut inside and curled the ball home past a diving Jose Sa.

It was a thing of beauty as his teammates all ran towards him to congratulate him on his debut league goal.

Mainoo’s meteoric rise

The England U19 international had also scored last weekend in the FA Cup win over Newport County and has gone from strength to strength since his first league start against Everton back in November.

His meteoric rise has led to England manager Gareth Southgate keeping a close watch with The Peoples Person opining that he should make the Euros cut, such is his talent.

But The Times have now reported that Ghana, where the United academy graduate qualifies to play through his parents, are desperate to try and persuade the 18-year-old to shift his allegiance.

Mainoo regularly accompanies his parents to visits back home and Ghana, who endured a dismal AFCON run, want to attract their best talents plying their trade abroad.

Ghana want Mainoo

“The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams,” Randy Abbey, a member of the Ghana FA’s executive council said.

“Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him home and abroad.”

The midfielder has represented England at three different age groups and Southgate will have to act quickly if he is to hold on to the precocious teen.

United will hope Mainoo can keep improving and impressing as they target a climb up the league table. They face West Ham United next on Sunday with the chance of moving up to sixth.