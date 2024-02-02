Home » Jesse Lingard: Ex-Manchester United star closing in on shock move to South Korea

by Derick Kinoti
Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is reportedly closing in on a transfer to South Korea outfit FC Seoul.

Lingard has been out of a club since last summer when his contract at the City Ground with Nottingham Forest expired.

He had been training with Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq but the manager – Steven Gerrard – decided not to hand the Carrington academy graduate a contract.

Lingard has since been linked to multiple teams, but nothing has ever materialized.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that the player had his eye on a possible move to the MLS, where Portland Timbers were credited with an interest in his services.

It was also relayed that Lingard offered himself to La Liga side Barcelona.

According to Sky Sports, it seems that the 31-year-old’s long wait to make a return to football is finally about to come to an end as he nears a switch to South Korea.

It’s understood that Lingard is on the verge of joining FC Seoul.

Sky contends that Lingard has a verbal agreement in place over a two-year deal that includes an option for a third.

It’s believed that there were multiple options from Saudi and Turkey, but the option to seal a transfer to South Korea seemingly appealed to him the most.

Lingard is due to fly out to complete a medical in the coming days.

It’s important to note that as a free agent, any potential deal can be completed after 11pm on the winter transfer window deadline day.

Lingard made 232 appearances for United. He scored 35 goals and assisted another 21 during his tenure at Old Trafford.

