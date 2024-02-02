Jude Bellingham apparently utters shocking insult to Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood after on-field clash

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham has apparently aimed a huge insult at the Manchester loanee, Mason Greenwood, during his side’s 0-2 victory over local rivals Getafe.

According to The Daily Mail, fans watching the match claim that the Madrid star aimed the insult at Greenwood after a tough tackle between the two Englishmen.

“Thursday’s clash pitted the two England internationals against one another and according to some viewers, it produced unsavory scenes,” The Mail reports.

“After completing a crunching tackle on the 22-year-old, the camera focused on Bellingham, who some fans believed muttered the word ‘r-pist’ in the direction of the Getafe forward”.

This is not the first time that Greenwood has faced vitriol in Spain.

The United academy product was subjected to abusive chants by a section of Osasuna fans during Getafe’s 3-2 loss in Pamplona last month.

The forward was charged with “attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm” in January 2022, and has never played for the Old Trafford side since.

The United loanee remains a controversial figure and when it was originally leaked by the Red Devils back in August that he would return to the first team, there was massive public outcry by fans and charities alike.

However, in the interest of fairness, it must also be stated that “the Crown Prosecution Service subsequently dropped the charges” made against the player in February 2023, and he has always denied said charges.

Greenwood himself has made a positive start to life in Spain and scored a wonder goal at the start of the week, as he chipped Granada’s keeper from outside the penalty box.

Nonetheless, it was the other England international, Jude Bellingham who came out on top this time.

Greenwood was not as effective last night but he did manage to hit the post against the Liga giants.