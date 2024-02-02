Kobbie Mainoo’s Fergie time winner shows why he deserves to start every game



In a humdinger of a contest against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United ended up prevailing 4-3 via a Fergie time goal from Kobbie Mainoo.

The Red Devils were on the money right from the word go as they took a two-goal lead into half-time courtesy of strikes from under-pressure Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund but could easily have scored five.

But just as they did against Newport County in the FA Cup, they relaxed and allowed the hosts to come back into the contest as Pablo Sarabia pulled one back from a contentious penalty.

Scott McTominay grabbed the third moments after coming on and it seemed to have sealed the three points but manager Erik ten Hag then proceeded to take some strange substitutions calls.

Mainoo’s potential

Wolves pulled another goal back from a corner routine and the manager responded by bringing off all his forward players while bringing in more height at the back through Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

Then inexplicably, deep into added time, the coaching staff thought it would be a good call to send all these defenders up to attack a corner instead of trying to waste the time.

Antony, another strange change, ended up conceding possession and Pedro Neto scored the equaliser with the Dutch manager looking crestfallen.

But the Molineux was silenced by Mainoo, who struck a screamer deep into added time to break the home fans’ hearts and send the away fans into delirium.

What a debut goal it was from a player who looked the most composed star out on the pitch and his potential is scary!

On the night, the Academy graduate played alongside Casemiro and easily overshadowed his more illustrious compatriot.

The England U19 international was always helping shielding the defence and made two clearances, blocked one shot, won all three of his tackles while intercepting two attempted through balls.

He also won all his aerial duels while winning six ground duels (all stats via Sofascore).

What a goal to win it

He used the ball efficiently, completing 84 percent of his passes while touching the ball 53 times. Mainoo completed two successful dribbles while also seeing a shot blocked.

The goal was a thing of beauty as he picked it up in a congested zone surrounded by Wolves shirts. He evaded the first challenge before nutmegging a defender before cutting in and curling one past Jose Sa.

It was a thing of beauty as his teammates all ran towards him to congratulate him on his debut league goal. What a time to score it was as well!

Ten Hag’s blushes were saved by a player he has discovered and long may Mainoo’s rise continue. No wonder his teammates feel he should start every game.