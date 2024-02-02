La Liga investigating after Getafe complain about Jude Bellingham’s remark on Mason Greenwood



Real Madrid overcame Getafe 2-0 in Thursday’s La Liga clash and it involved unsavoury scenes involving Manchester United’s loaned out forward Mason Greenwood.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, who was a United target once upon a time, made a crunching tackle of the 22-year-old close to the touchline.

The cameras were focussed on the former Borussia Dortmund man and he was seen uttering the word ‘r-pist’ in the direction of the Getafe forward.

The Athletic have now revealed that Getafe have complained to La Liga authorities regarding the incident.

What exactly happened

La Liga are currently investigating the incident and are going over the footage while they have also “hired an expert lip reader” to help determine what exactly transpired.

La Liga issued a statement which read, “Getafe yesterday transferred the complaint to the La Liga match director and La Liga, as it always does on these occasions, has requested an expert report on lip reading to investigate the matter and act on the basis of what can be proven beyond doubt (by the lip reader).”

The Athletic approached Madrid for a comment but they declined.

This is not the first time the United academy graduate has had to bear the brunt of anger with Greenwood subjected to abusive chants by a section of Osasuna fans during Getafe’s 3-2 loss in Pamplona last month.

The forward, who is enjoying his life in Spain away from the scrutiny at Manchester, was charged with “attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm” in January 2022.

Greenwood’s future

The Crown Prosecution Service subsequently dropped the charges with United said to be open to reintegrating the forward back into the first team.

Fan outrage forced the club into making a U-turn and the England international subsequently joined the La Liga side on loan on deadline day.

His exploits have seen all the Spanish giants circling with Barcelona reportedly preparing a summer swoop while Getafe also want to keep him and are readying a record bid.

United had announced he will never play for the first team and a permanent departure is expected in the summer.