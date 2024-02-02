Lisandro Martinez injury scare sends fans into meltdown



Lisandro Martinez was pictured receiving treatment from the Manchester United medical staff after he was substituted at the end of pulsating 4-3 win at Molineux last night.

Two late goals from Wolverhampton Wanderers – in the 85th and 95th minute – appeared to claw back a draw from a game Erik ten Hag’s side had been leading 3-1 with five minutes to go. A sensational solo goal by Kobbie Mainoo in the 97th minute gifted United back all three points, however.

It constituted one of the games of the season – the purest example of the ‘advert for the Premier League’ adage commentators love to throw out. Yet, if Ten Hag’s team had been able to convert the plethora of chances they created in the first sixty minutes of the match, it would have been a blow out.

United were excellent in the first-half. Two early goals – from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund – encapsulated a fast start which almost overwhelmed Wolves such was the frequency with which United were carving through their defence. The opposition were barely given a sniff in the other direction either.

Offensively and defensively, United were dominant.

At the heart of this display was Martinez, making his first Premier League start since mid-September when he was forced off the field against Brighton. It transpired the Argentine had sustained the same metatarsal injury which had ruled him out of the run-in last season. He was required to undergo another surgery, proceeded by nearly four months of rehabilitation.

In Martinez’s absence, his team have struggled; which is why his dominant display last night was such a boost to United’s fortunes for the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old was excellent defensively. He was strong in the challenge and provided constant cover to his team mates. One example, in particular, stood out.

Andre Onana rushed out chaotically into no-man’s land to try and claim a free-kick, getting no where near the ball in the process. A Wolves player got a head to the ball and it appeared to be destined to roll into the goalkeeper’s vacated net. But, having anticipated this exact scenario, Martinez dropped deeper, behind his errant goalkeeper, and performed an acrobatic manoeuvre to clear the ball off the line.

It was truly world-class defending – the type sorely lacking in Ten Hag’s team this season.

Offensively, Martinez was similarly dominant.

United were much more capable and confident in possession against Wolves. The transitional style Ten Hag has been seeking to implement appeared to click in the first half, courtesy of much better distribution from deep.

The Argentine defender was at the heart of this, constantly dispatching the ball forward with purpose and power. It’s a reflection of the evolution in the modern game that a returning centre-back can have such a significant impact on a team’s attacking prowess.

Yet, as has become customary this year, United did their absolute best to snatch a disappointing result from the jaws of victory, with the help of the usual dose of refereeing incompetency.

Wolves were gifted a dreadful penalty after Casemiro gently caressed Pedro Neto with his leg. A VAR review was conducted which just further demonstrated what a poor decision the referee had made. But the VAR team validated the on-field decision, and Wolves made the game 2-1.

A headed goal from Scott McTominay gave United another two-goal lead, before Ten Hag watched his side implode in familiar fashion from the 85th minute onwards. If not for the genius of Mainoo, the Dutchman would have been facing acute pressure over his long-term future this morning, despite his side producing an excellent display for the first hour of the game.

In the midst of this last-minute chaos, Martinez was substituted, replaced by Harry Maguire as the game drew to a close. Eagle-eyed fans were then sent into a tail spin after spotting the 26-year-old with bandaging and ice on his foot on the side line, sparking fears of a relapse of the same injury which ravaged Martinez’s 2023.

To have lost the Argentine on his first start after such a long absence would have been heart-breaking, especially when he had played so well and distilled a much greater sense of confidence throughout the team. Thankfully, these hysterical posts on social media appear to have jumped the gun.

Martinez is pictured receiving treatment to his left foot. His persistent metatarsal injury was on his right.

It’s also common practice for players, particularly ones just returning from injury, to receive ice treatment immediately after a game. Danny Webber, a former academy player at Old Trafford, told Matchday Review: “You hope it’s a precaution. When you’ve had bad injuries over time, sometimes you do just ice it as a precaution.”

Furthermore, Martinez was seen walking around after the final whistle, and no reports suggested he left Molineux in a protective boot, as one might expect for a more serious injury.

As such, we at The Peoples Person believe this was simply just a minor issue which required an ice pack, and is not indicative of an actual injury. Erik ten Hag suggested the same in his pre-West Ham press conference this lunchtime. Martinez is expected to be fit and available for Sunday’s game against West Ham at Old Trafford, which will give his manager, team mates and fans on social media a huge sigh of relief.

