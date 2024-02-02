Man City overtake Man United in race for Joao Neves



Manchester United secured a last-gasp 4-3 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday on their return to Premier League action after the mid-season break.

Erik ten Hag has Kobbie Mainoo to thank for rescuing his team after he made a strange few calls towards the dying moments of the game.

The Dutchman was asked about Casemiro’s display in midfield after the Brazilian conceded a dubious penalty while looking leggy when tracking back.

The former Ajax coach was quick to point out that the former Real Madrid superstar needs time to build back rhythm after a long layoff.

Casemiro’s replacement

But INEOS already have plans to move on the five-time Champions League winner and United need to look at securing a midfield ace for the long haul to partner the Academy graduate.

There have been persistent links with Joao Neves of Benfica with the Portuguese club refuting reports that they had agreed a deal with the Red Devils.

All the stories pointed towards the 20-time English league champions being in the lead for the 19-year-old’s signature.

But now Fichajes have spoiled the party and have claimed that cross-town rivals Manchester City has overtaken the red team from Manchester.

“Manchester City has emerged as the favorite to sign Benfica’s promising 19-year-old defensive midfielder, Joao Neves, overtaking their biggest rival, Manchester United, who had been chasing one of Portugal’s great promises for some time.

City take the lead

“Although Manchester United’s interest was initially mentioned in the Portuguese media, Manchester City are now considered to be leading the competition for his signature.”

The Portuguese international has already made himself a regular in the Portuguese side’s midfield and has played 32 times for them this season in all competitions.

He currently has a buyout clause of €120m which could even be increased which will complicate the race even further.

United should not give up on the Portuguese considering his immense potential and how a partnership of Neves and Mainoo could tilt the centre of power back to Old Trafford again.