Manchester United to raise ticket prices by 5% for second year in a row



Manchester United fans are looking forward to exciting times ahead under the stewardship of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Plans to overhaul or at least start developing Old Trafford have been a breath of fresh air after decades of apathy by the Glazers.

Amid the hope, United have revealed that the ticket prices are being raised for the second year in a row.

A five percent increase in ticket prices has been announced, which would equate to every game becoming costlier by £2.

A similar increase was announced at the start of the last season after 11 years of prices being frozen.

Those quick to give credit to the Glazers for that should also note that prior to that freeze, there was a sharp hike in prices when they took over.

The club sent an email to season ticket holders, saying that the cost of delivering matches at Old Trafford has increased and inflation has been factored in.

It says that the move has been confirmed so that “the club operates on a sustainable basis and to support investment in the team and stadium”.

While the basic logic behind that is reasonable as the club bore the inflation costs for 11 years, to mark “support investment in the team and stadium” is indefensible by the Glazers.

Having never invested a penny of their own into the club and taking out millions in dividends, they are the reason United are in FFP purgatory, not “cheap” ticket prices.

Besides the increase, however, there’s some positive news on the restructuring of Old Trafford as well as a new ticket tier.

“Red Army”, the hardcore fan group, will get seats in Stretford End to amplify the atmosphere which were executive seats before.

And finally, a “Youth season ticket” will start at £16/game “to enhance the atmosphere and support for the team”.

As with any decision that comes now, it is impossible to pinpoint just the Glazers, which is probably a dream scenario for them.

However, holistically, it doesn’t look as bad considering the outside factors like inflation and historical freezes.

