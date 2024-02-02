Mason Greenwood impresses despite Getafe suffering defeat at the hands of Real Madrid



Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood gave a good individual account of himself despite Getafe suffering a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid on Thursday night.

A brace from Real Madrid striker Joselu in either half sunk Getafe. José Bordalás’ men are now 10th in La Liga with 29 points after 22 matches played.

Greenwood, who seems to be enjoying his time out in Spain, started as one of two front-men in a 4-4-2 formation.

He played alongside Borja Mayoral in attack.

The Englishman registered 58 touches of the ball during the 90 minutes plus additional time he was on the pitch against Real Madrid.

He attempted to deliver 46 passes to his teammates. Only 40 of these found their intended targets. He managed a pass success rate of 87%.

Greenwood had a total of four cracks at Andriy Lunin’s net. None of the United loanee’s shots were on target nor really troubled Lunin.

The Carrington academy graduate however came close to scoring but was unlucky as his effort hit the woodwork.

He blocked one shot. Greenwood embarked on just two dribbles. He completed one of these.

The 22-year-old tried to ping four long balls. He was successful on all four occasions, in an incredible display of his excellent passing range and technical ability.

Greenwood was superb defensively. He delved into five ground duels. He came out on top an impressive three times.

The forward also won the one aerial challenge he was required to contest against Los Blancos.

Finally, Greenwood drew two fouls.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

While it was a tough home fixture against Madrid who are currently leading the table, Greenwood certainly saved himself some blushes despite the loss.

