Preview: Manchester United Women vs Brighton and Hove Albion Women

Manchester United Women host Brighton and Hove Albion in the WSL this weekend in what will be Brighton’s first outing since manager Melissa Phillips was sacked.

Phillips had been at the helm for less than a year when she was sacked yesterday (Thursday, 1, February).

Mikey Harris will take interim charge as they travel to Leigh Sports Village.

In the reverse fixture, United came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Ella Toone and Rachel Williams.

Hinata Miyazawa, Gabby George, Emma Watson and Jessica Simpson remain side lined through long term injury.

The Seagulls are without Charlie Rule and Jorelyn Carabali but two ex-Reds are set to appear, Sophie Baggaley and Maria Thorisdottir.

United come off the back of a hard fought win over Aston Villa last week whilst Brighton look to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

The home side are seven points adrift the Champions League places and ten points off league leaders Chelsea. They face an uphill battle to salvage something from their season.

United boss Marc Skinner will be hoping to go on a winning streak in the remaining games.

Brighton have won three, drawn two and lost seven of their WSL games and are currently down in 10th.

Although it was a fairly quiet transfer window for both of these sides, Brighton invested in goalkeeper Melinda Loeck and US international, Taylor Smuth was brought in on loan.

Meanwhile, United fans will be relieved that new contracts are beginning to be presented to stars who were in danger of departing in the Sunmer.

Leah Galton, who was one of the players who has been here since United’s inaugural season, signed a new two year contract with the option for another year.

Kick off is at 12 noon on Sunday February 4th.