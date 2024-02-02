Rasmus Hojlund admits he’s now getting used to the Premier League after stunning display vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has admitted he is now getting accustomed to the demands of the Premier League following a summer move to England from the Serie A.

Despite being prolific in the Champions League before United’s elimination from the competition, Hojlund had a slow start to life in the top flight.

He needed 14 games to break his duck in the Premier League.

However, it has been all positive for Hojlund since. He has been involved in six goals in his last five matches for United.

As United ran out 4-3 winners against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Thursday night, Hojlund grabbed a goal and an assist.

He gave the ball to Marcus Rashford on a silver platter, ensuring the England international was well-placed to find the back of the net and give the Red Devils the lead.

Hojlund grabbed his side’s second when he got on the end of a Luke Shaw cross at the near post. He beat his man and Jose Sa to make sure the ball went in.

Goals from Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo who produced the match-winning moment, ultimately saw United clinch all three points in what was a dramatic and frantic game.

After the final whistle, Hojlund spoke to the media and admitted he has taken some time to get up to speed with English football.

The Dane said about the Premier League, “I think it is a little bit faster to what I was used to in the Italian League. I think you need to be a split-second faster. need to get used to that. Both physically and mentally you need to be ready before you get the ball.”

Hojlund gave his verdict on the match vs. Wolves. “Mixed feelings. We should’ve closed it off, but I’m really happy for Kobbie Mainoo.”

“All the lads were speaking about him [when I first joined], saying he’s [Mainoo] a generational talent.”

“He is already mature. He’s very calm and, off the pitch, he’s a nice, relaxed guy. You can see he’s calm. He’s an incredible talent.”

He added about his own individual performance, “A tough goal. My role is to find the spaces. It’s important to find myself in these situations.”

“I hope this is a turning point [in the season]. We try to win every game. We want to qualify for the Champions League and win the FA Cup.”

“I always tell my teammates that if they play the pass and I’m not there that they can scream at me all they want. But the opposite way, if I’m there and they don’t find me with a pass I can scream at them.”

The 20-year-old added, “There’s an old saying with strikers; when you get the first, they keep rolling in.”

“I think my role is to find the spaces where I can be free and normally the manager wants me to go in the front to create space in behind. It is very important.”

Hojlund pointed out that there is a developing relationship in attack between himself, Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

The former Atalanta man warned his teammates against switching off and explained that it leads to conceding late goals and making costly blunders. He called for United to handle situations better.

