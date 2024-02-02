Rasmus Hojlund breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-standing Premier League record

Manchester United striker, Rasmus Hojlund, scored for the third game running, as his side ran out 4-3 winners in an epic encounter versus Wolves at Molineux.

His goal was a real opportunistic poacher’s finish and exactly what United have missed for numerous years up front.

The ball was played across the goal by the overlapping Luke Shaw and the striker was there to stick out a leg and give United a deserved 2-0 lead.

The young Dane, signed from Atalanta in the summer, has now scored nine goals in all competitions for the club he supported since he was a boy.

After a tough start to life in England, where he has faced a large body of criticism, he now seems to be finally finding his feet.

The evening was also special for another reason.

Hojlund broke a Premier League record previously held by none other than the legendary, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Aged 20 years and 362 days, Rasmus Hojlund is now the youngest player to score and assist in consecutive games in the Premier League, beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s longstanding record, who was 21”, Statman Dave noted.

The Danish international should take great heart from the record and he is finally getting reward for his hard work.

Numerous pundits, mainly former strikers, have come out in defence of his debut season in England.

After the attacker’s goal versus Newport in the FA Cup, BBC pundit, Alan Shearer, claimed that the striker “deserved” the goal after being “frustrated” playing in a team that does not pass to him.

In another morale boosting moment for the United number 11, he won the club’s Goal of the Month competition for his thunderous strike versus Tottenham at Old Trafford.

The Dane will hope to continue his rich vein of goalscoring form against David Moyes’ West Ham on Sunday afternoon.