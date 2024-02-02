Rio Ferdinand claims that Kobbie Mainoo gives him Clarence Seedorf vibes

Manchester United’s man of the moment, Kobbie Mainoo, has been compared to Clarence Seedorf by club legend, Rio Ferdinand.

The former defender has been full of praise all season for the 18 year old Stockport native.

After making his Premier League start in November against Everton, Ferdinand labelled the performance as “crazy” and the player as exactly the type his former side were “crying out for”.

After last night’s pulsating ending to the game when Mainoo scored a sensational goal in the 97th minute to settle the game decisively in United’s favour, the former England international claimed that that he was destined for greatness and has the “sign of somebody who has a really big future in the game”.

Adding to his comments for TNT Sports’ coverage of the game last night, Ferdinand paid the academy product a huge compliment by comparing him to legendary Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder, Clarence Seedorf.

The Dutch legend was an icon of the 1990s and won four Champions League titles for three different sides during his career.

Ferdinand said, “I am not saying he is the same ability or that player yet, but there are signs, he gives me vibes of Clarence Seedorf the way he can manoeuvre in tight situations, and the way he manipulates the ball, uses his body at times and shifts it”.

“He is elusive at times as well, and the awareness to pick his spot”.

Fellow TNT Sports pundit, Joleon Lescott was also full of praise for United’s starlet, complimenting the player’s in-game intelligence.

“He’s consistently composed all the way through that, and you might not see it now, but what’s important in that in that action is the starting position”.

“I think he was just behind the ball. So when it breaks down, he’s in the perfect position to start the attack again”.

In a dark campaign to date, Mainoo has been a shining beacon of hope for the Red Devils. Whilst fans and pundits alike should be careful not to heap too much pressure on the youngster’s shoulders, once again, United find themselves with the wonderful opportunity to nurture one of football’s most exciting talents.