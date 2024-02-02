Rio Ferdinand is full of praise for Kobbie Mainoo after sensational last-gasp winner

Rio Ferdinand was full of praise for Manchester United’s teenage sensation, Kobbie Mainoo, after last night’s pulsating 4-3 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

United had found themselves two goals up with five minutes left to play but managed to concede two goals to lose their advantage.

Luckily for all United fans, Kobbie Mainoo stole the show, and in so doing caught the eye of the legendary centre back.

The Stockport native scored a magnificent solo goal to win the match for his side in the 97th minute.

The TNT sports pundit waxed lyrical over the talent and influence of the United youngster, claiming that the youngster “came up trumps” for his side in the most pressing of circumstances.

Ferdinand was effusive in his praise for young Mainoo and claimed the player has “always looked a class player” since his days in the youth team.

This statement can be backed up by the fact that alongside Alejandro Garnacho, the Stockport native was instrumental in the Youth Cup win of 2022.

The former United defender was absolutely full of praise for the academy product’s mentality, saying “he understands what’s wanted at this club”.

In a team where so many players’ mental strength is constantly questioned, it is incredible that one so young can shoulder such responsibility.

Ferdinand also went on to claim that the young midfielder has already shown he has the “sign of someone who has a real big future in the game”.

In a gloomy season for the Red Devils, there is no doubt that Mainoo has been one of the shining lights.

Next up for the Red Devils is a return home, as they welcome West Ham to Old Trafford. United will aim to avenge their pre-Christmas 2-0 defeat and overtake their opponents in the table on Sunday afternoon.