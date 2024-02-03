Academy Match Report: Manchester United U18s 4-2 Arsenal U18s



Manchester United u18s looked to bring their league form into the Premier League Cup as they hosted Arsenal in the quarter-finals at Carrington.

An early chance came to Ethan Wheatley in the opening minutes as he flashed an effort across the face of goal.

The match then settled into a scrappy contest as both sides battled in the centre of the park but lacked the quality in the final third to really threaten.

It took until the 42nd minute for the scoring to be opened when Jack Kingdon came up from the back to tap in from Jack Fletcher’s corner to give United the lead going into the half.

Into the second half, Arsenal’s Osman Kamara went on a magnificent run past James Nolan before skipping past Finley McAllister and Louis Jackson who were afraid to commit to a challenge in the box allowing the winger through to shoot from close range and eventually tap in his own rebound after Elyh Harrison’s initial save.

But it was only level for two minutes when Ethan Williams shrugged Arsenal’s Josh Nichols off the ball to win possession high up the pitch and smash past the keeper from 18 yards out.

Nichols made up for his mistake in the 69th minute though, making a clever run through the middle from right fullback to be found and finish from the edge of the box.

An even back and forth affair throughout, it was United who were pressing for the winner in the final moments of regular time but could not make the breakthrough.

It went to extra time as a result and the first chance fell Arsenal’s way with a wide open volley from 10 yards that Harrison spectacularly kept out.

The save was a wake up call to United who then began to control the proceedings in extra time. Williams added his second of the match with another clinical strike outside the box, this time off his right boot, to give United the lead in the 98th minute.

Ethan Williams’ second of the match to take the lead in extra time. #MUFC #MUAcademy #PLCup pic.twitter.com/Od6hySskkI — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) February 3, 2024

Williams then played provider delivering a dangerous corner for Jackson to rise up and head into the net having threatened to do so multiple times throughout the match.

The two goal lead was too much for Arsenal to come back from as United ran out 4-2 winners to advance to the semi-finals where they will meet one of Crystal Palace, Manchester City, or Leicester City.

United: Harrison, Nolan, Jackson, Kingdon, Amass, McAllister (Ogunneye 66), Fitzgerald, Scanlon (Musa 31), J. Fletcher (Biancheri 83), Williams, Wheatley

Unused subs: Myles, Munro

