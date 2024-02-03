Bayer Leverkusen could target Erik ten Hag in the summer if Xabi Alonso leaves



Manchester United’s performances this season have been far from acceptable and manager Erik ten Hag’s future at the club is riding on how his team fares in the second-half of the campaign.

The Red Devils made an embarrassing exit from Europe after finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

Their attempt at defending the Carabao Cup ended with a whimper in the Round of 16, and the club are currently languishing in seventh spot in the Premier League.

They are nine points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with the FA Cup currently looking like the best way at qualifying for continental football next season.

EtH’s uncertain future

INEOS, who have acquired 25% of the club, want to kick-off their regime with a place in Europe’s premier competition and if the Dutchman does not deliver, he could find himself without a job next summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly being in touch with the likes of Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Francesco Farioli while Thomas Tuchel and former boss Jose Mourinho would love to come and work at Old Trafford.

With key players back from injury, the former Ajax coach no longer has an excuse for poor results and must make things work.

The British billionaire has already hired a new CEO with a sporting director and head of recruitment expected soon and a call on the manager’s future is expected to be taken once all appointments are completed.

The Mirror have claimed that Ten Hag might not be without a job for too long as Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are monitoring the Dutch manager.

Leverkusen are currently leading the table but their manager Xabi Alonso has been linked with a move to Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp leaving the Merseyside outfit next summer.

Leverkusen eyeing EtH

If that managerial change happens, the German team could plump for the current United boss who still has a house in the country and would be happy with the move.

“Ten Hag could be a target for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer if they lose coach Xabi Alonso to Liverpool.

“‌He still owns a house close to the German border and became a big admirer of the Bundesliga when he was reserve-team coach at Bayern Munich.”

United fans want to see Ten Hag succeed and it will be interesting to see how the remainder of the season unfolds.