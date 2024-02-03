Erik ten Hag says Rasmus Hojlund “gets angry and mad” when he doesn’t score



Erik ten Hag says Rasmus Hojlund “gets angry” when he doesn’t score.

The manager was speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with West Ham and was asked about the 20 year old.

“He gets angry and mad when he doesn’t score,” he said. “But he has the resilience and calmness to perform under that stress. He hasn’t had any moment when he wanted to give up. I’m happy that he is scoring and now on very good levels.

“He is a great character. Always keeps going and wanting to improve. You see now how the team is better and more stable. We now serve the front line better and he starts scoring.”

Ten Hag was also bullish about the relationship developing between the young Dane and the more experienced players around him.

“There is something growing with Rashy, Garnacho, Bruno at the back,” he said.

“Also other players in the 2nd and 3rd line. So he is coming more in a position to score.

Answering a question about the success of young players in the side, Ten Hag replied:

“That’s one of the reasons why I’m here. To develop young players. You need patience and also you need the right structure. Bringing young players through is a big advantage as they know the DNA of the club.”

More to follow …