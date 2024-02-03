Erik ten Hag “unfazed” by suggestions he could be sacked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe as Man United boss



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly not worried about suggestions that he could be sacked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the near future.

United have been inconsistent this term both in terms of performances and results.

The Red Devils finished last in Group A of the Champions League, meaning they were not only knocked out of the competition but were also eliminated from Europe altogether.

Ten Hag’s men were also dumped out of the Carabao.

It’s not any better in the Premier League, where United currently sit in eighth position with just 35 points after 22 matches played.

United are 11 points adrift of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa although they have a game in hand.

Amidst all this, it was relayed that a managerial change at the end of the season is not entirely off the cards even as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on the ratification of his partial investment into the club.

It’s understood that incoming United CEO Omar Berrada and a newly-appointed sporting director will determine Ten Hag’s fate.

Some replacements that have previously been touted include ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter and OGC Nice’s Francesco Farioli, just to mention two names.

However, The Mirror report that Ten Hag is not at all concerned about the prospect of being fired. In fact, the newspaper explains that the Dutchman is seeking answers from the board regarding why his plea for a striker in January was ignored.

“Erik ten Hag’s future could hinge on how much money he is given to spend by Manchester United this summer.”

“The Dutchman is unfazed by suggestions that he could be sacked and that results over the next four months will decide whether new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe allows him to serve the final 12 months of his three-year contract.”

“However, he wants answers on whether he will be given money to spend on new players after his plea to sign a striker during the January transfer window was ignored.”

As per Simon Mullock, Ten Hag believes there has been a lack of consistent backing in the transfer market despite him being afforded up to £400million since leaving Ajax to take charge at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old coach is of the opinion that the team overachieved last season by finishing third and winning the Carabao Cup.

The Mirror references United’s failure to land the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Harry Kane as two separate instances in which Ten Hag was left frustrated by club bosses.

