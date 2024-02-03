Ex-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has transfer offers from 26 clubs around the world



Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is a man in demand, with as many as 26 clubs reportedly willing to add him to their ranks.

Lingard’s long wait to land a next club seems to be nearing its end.

He has not been able to find employers since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

Lingard trained with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq but Steven Gerrard’s side elected not to offer him a new deal. It’s believed that the Carrington academy’s wage demands were too high.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Lingard was closing in on a surprise move to South Korea outfit FC Seoul.

Lingard has been offered a two-year deal, with an option of extending his terms by an extra 12 months.

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on the situation and confirmed that the Englishman is indeed one step away from joining FC Seoul.

The Italian journalist even said that a “here we go” is coming soon.

According to The Daily Mail, in addition to FC Seoul, there is plenty of interest in Lingard from all around the club, with up to 26 clubs chasing the ex-United man.

One of these teams is understood to be Serie A giants Lazio, who are aiming to qualify for the Champions League ahead of next season.

Sami Mokbel said about Lingard, “The news broke late last night about a potential move for Jesse Lingard to South Korea with FC Seoul. So as news broke, I tried to get some information, tried to make some calls on it.”

“It was clarified to me and verified to me that FC Seoul are indeed interested in Jesse Lingard, that they’ve offered him a two-year deal to go and play over in south-east Asia. But then it was also sort of said to me that just to hold back a little bit on saying that it is a done deal, because he’s got up to 26 other offers, I’m told, from various clubs all over the world who are interested in taking on Jesse Lingard.”

“The intriguing thing here is why this news broke at half past 10 on transfer deadline day when Jesse Lingard is a free agent and doesn’t have to sign inside the window.”

“We’re informed that Lazio are among the clubs that have made offers to Jesse Lingard. It depends on how far he would want to venture, how far he would be willing to move away from his family if he’s to move abroad.”

Mokbel pointed out that there is a chance that a switch to South Korea may considered a long flight from home by Lingard.

It’s up to the 31-year-old to decide whether he’s willing to endure such long-distance travels.

